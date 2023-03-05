Left Menu

Ahead of MP govt's 'Ladli Behna' scheme launch, Kamal Nath promises women Rs 18k per year

MP will see polls later this year, with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress wooing women.The number of women voters in Madhya Pradesh is 2,60,23,733, and in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly segments in MP, they outnumber male voters.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:16 IST
Ahead of MP govt's 'Ladli Behna' scheme launch, Kamal Nath promises women Rs 18k per year
  • Country:
  • India

MP will see polls later this year, with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress wooing women.

The number of women voters in Madhya Pradesh is 2,60,23,733, and in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly segments in MP, they outnumber male voters. These include tribal-dominated Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur and Jhabua districts.

The number of new women voters has gone up by 2.79 per cent, while it is 2.30 per cent for male voters, officials said. Of the 13.39 lakh new voters, 7.07 lakh are women.

Taking to Twitter, Nath said people would vote for the Congress in the Assembly polls, after which women will get Rs 18,000 per year as part of the ''world's biggest women empowerment scheme''.

Dubbing Chouhan as an ''announcement machine'', Nath said his party will not backtrack on this promise as it has taken a pledge to make women of MP the ''most self-reliant in the country''.

Under the MP government's 'Ladli Behna Scheme', which will launched later in the day at a function in Jumboree Maidan here later in the day, women will be given Rs 1,000 assistance per month with certain riders, including that they are not Income Tax payees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023