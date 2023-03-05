Ahead of MP govt's 'Ladli Behna' scheme launch, Kamal Nath promises women Rs 18k per year

MP will see polls later this year, with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress wooing women.

The number of women voters in Madhya Pradesh is 2,60,23,733, and in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly segments in MP, they outnumber male voters. These include tribal-dominated Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur and Jhabua districts.

The number of new women voters has gone up by 2.79 per cent, while it is 2.30 per cent for male voters, officials said. Of the 13.39 lakh new voters, 7.07 lakh are women.

Taking to Twitter, Nath said people would vote for the Congress in the Assembly polls, after which women will get Rs 18,000 per year as part of the ''world's biggest women empowerment scheme''.

Dubbing Chouhan as an ''announcement machine'', Nath said his party will not backtrack on this promise as it has taken a pledge to make women of MP the ''most self-reliant in the country''.

Under the MP government's 'Ladli Behna Scheme', which will launched later in the day at a function in Jumboree Maidan here later in the day, women will be given Rs 1,000 assistance per month with certain riders, including that they are not Income Tax payees.

