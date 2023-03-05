Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin holds review meeting in Madurai

"We have put in place a new policy to solve farmers' problems. We had made election promises to present a separate budget for farmers. Following this, we are constantly presenting a separate budget for the farmers," CM Stalin said.

Chief Minister, MK Stalin at a review meeting in Madurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday reviewed the implementation work of various schemes under the 'CM on Field Visit' programme during a meeting at Madurai on Sunday, officials said. During the review meeting, CM Stalin reminded that officials about a consultation meeting held in Maduari a few months ago to bring industrial development to the southern district.

"Small and micro enterprises have some put important demands in front of me and we will definitely consider it," CM Stalin said. Earlier in February this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that delays in implementing government schemes is not a good sign of administration and directed the district administrations to implement all the pending state government schemes of 2021-2022 within one or two months. Stalin was speaking at a meeting with officials in Vellore districts where officials from Thirupattur and Thiruvannamalai districts were also present.

This was the first time, the Chief Minister visited a field inspection scheme, to review the status of government projects implemented in various districts. Earlier he used to meet the Chief secretary and department secretaries in Chennai only at the Secretariat. At Madurai, CM Stalin pointed out that the farmers have put some demands before him. "Surely action will be taken".

"We have put in place a new policy to solve farmers' problems. We had made election promises to present a separate budget for farmers. Following this, we are constantly presenting a separate budget for the farmers," CM Stalin said. The budget for agriculture will be presented in the upcoming budget session, he said.

CM Stalin harped back on the financial situation of the state when his DMK party returned to power in 2021. "You know very well how the financial situation was when we came to power. We came to power at a hard time," he said.

At the meeting in Madurai, CM Stalin stressed that 25 per cent of the projects announced by his government should be implemented. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

