Widows of 3 jawans killed in Pulwama attack hold protest against Rajasthan government

Widows of three soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 held a protest in Jaipur on Sunday against the non-fulfilment of promises made to them by the Rajasthan government. They also sought permission from Governor Kalraj Mishra to end their own lives.

However, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said that the government is always there to provide all possible help to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. "We respect the widows and families of martyrs a lot. We have given all support and package to the family of martyrs. We are always there to provide all possible help," Pratap Khachariyawas said.

The women protesters also alleged that police assaulted them while they went to meet CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena who has been sitting on a dharna here with the family members of the martyrs for the last few days said that the widows of martyrs were "insulted".

"Yesterday's incident was very shameful. Widows of martyrs were insulted. During their meeting with Guv, the widows told their problems after which Governor asked them to meet CM," Meena said. (ANI)

