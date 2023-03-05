Religious leaders can change mindset of those involved in violence: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that violence and militancy are happening in the name of religion and the minds of those who are involved in such activities have to be changed, and that can be done only by the religious leaders. He was speaking after inaugurating Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya Jayanthi Yugamanotsava, Sri Veerabhdraswamy Maharathotsava, and the foundation stone for the 51-foot tall statue of Sri Renukacharya here.

"In the present day, violence and militancy are happening in the name of religion and the mind of those who are involved in such activities has to be changed, and that can be done only by the religious leaders," said Bommai. The Chief Minister further said that the seers are undertaking the campaign continuously to remove differences among the castes and communities and for the establishment of social harmony.

"It is lucky that they have Rambhapuri in South India just like the Kashi in North India. The preachings, ideology, and culture of Jagadguru Renukacharya are a strong foundation for a bright future. The pontiff always propagated the 'Manava Dharma' saying that those who tread the path of truth and act to their conscience are the real human beings. The Siddartha Shikamani shows several ways to keep their mind in control. They must adopt these two in their lives. The seers are undertaking the campaign continuously to remove differences among the castes and communities, and for the establishment of social harmony," he said. He further said that Sri Jagadguru is playing an important role in creating awareness about the religion.

"The former CM BS Yediyurappa, irrespective of caste or community, released the grants to the Rambhapuri Peet, Kaginele Gurupeeta, development of Baada (the birthplace of Saint Kanakadasa), Rs 40 crore for Haj Bhavan. The mutts are offering shelter, food, and education to the children. This has helped in the development of the state," said Bommai. Bommai said everyone must understand that it is possible to ensure world peace only through religion.

"The need of the hour is to build an equal society. It is a matter of happiness that the Jagadguru Renukacharya award has been presented to Yediyurappa in recognition of his contribution to the people," he added. Dr Veerasomeshwara Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Swamiji, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former CM, Yediyurappa, Minister CC Patil, and the CM's political secretary DN Jeevaraj were present. (ANI)

