GOC 56 Infantry Division calls on Arunachal Pradesh Governor

During the meeting, they interacted upon many pertinent issues regarding the infrastructure, livelihood and vibrant village programmes in border areas of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:45 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (left) and GOC of 56 Infantry Division, Major General VK Purohit (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 56 Infantry Division, Major General VK Purohit on Sunday, called on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar. During the meeting, they interacted upon many pertinent issues regarding the infrastructure, livelihood and vibrant village programmes in border areas of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor emphasised border area development programmes (BADP) to instil a sense of security amongst the people living in those remote areas. He further asked the Army authorities to take up civic-action programmes for the welfare of the common masses, besides working towards fostering goodwill among them for the armed forces.

The GOC also briefed the Governor on the activities taken up by their Army Division in the districts covering Siang, Subansiri and Kurung Kumey belts. (ANI)

