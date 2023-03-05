Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram: Attukal Pongala to be celebrated following green protocol

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran on Sunday said Attukal Pongala festival will be celebrated following green protocol and the preparations are in the final stage.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:50 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Attukal Pongala to be celebrated following green protocol
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran on Sunday said Attukal Pongala festival will be celebrated following green protocol and the preparations are in the final stage. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation spent Rs 5.16 crore for the maintenance of roads. Corporation has modified 16 roads and Smart City has modified 10 roads. Rs 70 lakh has been spent for electrification purposes.

Those who wanted to distribute food on Pongala day have to make food safety registration. 201 registration have been made so far. Plastic and disposable vessels will not be allowed. Devotees coming for Pongala festival should bring plates and glass, the Mayor informed. Soon after the completion of the Pongala festival, cleaning of the city will be done by Corporation cleaning employees with the support of various organisations.

The Corporation will collect the bricks used for Pongala after the festival and they will be given to those who construct houses under Life Mission project. Attukal Bhagavathy Temple which is known as "women's Sabarimala" is famous for its Pongala festival. Women in huge number throng to the temple during the festival.

Devotees prepare dishes to offer Goddess. Devotees prepare offerings in earthen pots and use logs of coconut trees for the fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023