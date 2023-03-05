Left Menu

Assam Rifles apprehends Prepak Pro insurgent in Manipur

Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended an active Prepak Pro insurgent in Hiyanglam, Kakching District, Manipur on Saturday, said a press release on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 23:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Based on the specific input about the presence of a Prepak Procadre involved in illicit activities like extortion, the troops of Assam Rifles undertook a joint operation with the CDO rep which led to the apprehension of an active Prepak Pro Cadre at Hiyanglam, Kakching District, added the press release.

The arrested individual has been handed over to Hiyanglam Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

