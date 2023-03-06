Left Menu

NITI Aayog and ADB organize panel discussion on ways to strengthen water security and reduce risks

NITI Aayog in collaboration with Asian Development Bank’s IED organized a panel discussion, titled Bridge Over Troubled Waters, on ways to strengthen water security and reduce risks.

The session was chaired by NITI Aayog Vice Chair Shri Suman Bery. The panel discussion was moderated by IED Director General Shri Emmanuel Jimenez and the closing remarks were delivered by Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) Director General Shri Sanjay Kumar. The discussion touched upon the lessons learnt from IED’s recently published evaluation report on ADB’s engagement in the water sector.

