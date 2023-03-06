BJP's Prashant Umrao moves Delhi HC for transit anticipatory bail over Tamil Nadu Police FIR

BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao has knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail in an FIR recently lodged by Tamil Nadu Police against him for allegedly posting a "fake" video about the 'attack' on Bihar migrants in Tamil Nadu. Prashant Umrao Patel, BJP's Spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh has filed an application under Section 438 of CrPC seeking transit anticipatory bail in the matter arising out of the FIR bearing Crime registered at police station Thoothukudi Central, Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu under Sections 153/153(A)/504/505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 against him in the State of Tamil Nadu.

The applicant stated that the FIR has been wrongly registered against him in response to certain tweets which he had posted on the social media platform 'Twitter' based upon the news covered by national news agencies. Prashant Patel further stated that he only gained knowledge of the said FIR through a Press Release of the Tamil Nadu Police and several news articles which have been recently published covering the action initiated by the state of Tamil Nadu in response to similar tweets and news articles.

Patel further submitted that on March 4, 2023, the state of Tamil Nadu through the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu has published a Press Release wherein it has informed that action is being taken against people who published certain information relating to migrant laborers being attached in Tamil Nadu and a case has been registered against the Applicant under Sections 153, 153(A), 504, and 505 of the IPC. The state of Tamil Nadu has also informed that special teams have been formed under the orders of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu to arrest certain persons including the applicant.

The applicant/Prashant Patel is a resident of the NCT of Delhi and is a practicing lawyer before the Courts in Delhi. The applicant is a member of the Delhi High Court Bar Association. The applicant is also serving as Standing Counsel for the State of Goa before the Supreme Court, stated the plea.

According to the Tamil Nadu Police, it has registered FIR against one Journalist and Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Patel Umrao, who allegedly tweeted disinformation about people coming from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)