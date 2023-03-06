Left Menu

Wind creating obstacles in ops to douse Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire: Rane

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:06 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@visrane)
  • Country:
  • India

Gusty winds are affecting operations to douse a fire raging in Chorla Ghat in Goa's Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary for the past two days, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

Rane, who is the state's forest minister, visited the spot during the day with Chief Conservator of Forest Saurabh Kumar and other officials.

''Attempts are on to control the fire but due to the windy situation, it is getting reignited again. The fire is man-made as someone burnt dry leaves in a cashew plantation,'' Rane told reporters.

Rane said, if need be, a helicopter will be deployed to bolster the firefighting operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

