Peak power demand in Delhi likely to reach 8,000 MW by June-end

Delhi government's power department has predicted that the peak load of the national capital may reach 8000 MW in late June or early July, an official statement said on Monday.

Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot chaired a series of separate meetings with the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Power department, said an official statement.

He discussed and reviewed various projects of the PWD and the 'Summer Action Plan' of the Power department.

Gahlot chaired a separate review meeting with Discoms and Power department officials to assess the 'Summer Action Plan' for the uninterrupted supply of electricity during the upcoming summer season in Delhi. Senior officers from Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and Power Department were part of the meeting. During the meeting, DTL highlighted that the peak load of 7,695 MW was reached in Delhi in June 2022 while the expected peak load of 2023 is nearly 8,000 MW and it could be reached either in late June or early July 2023. A detailed plan was provided by the three Discoms, presenting the expected peak loads in their areas and their preparations for it, the statement said. In the meeting with PWD, senior officials apprised the minister about the status of the current projects.

This included their work done for the construction of five new hospitals, while 13 projects were undertaken at already constructed hospitals, it said. In addition, the PWD also discussed their work in roads and flyovers in Delhi, some key projects being Barapullah Flyover Ph-3, additional flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction, Pragati Maidan corridor development and flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border, the statement said. New plans for the building of educational institutes in Delhi were also presented by the PWD team, it said.

