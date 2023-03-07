Left Menu

Two killed as fire breaks out at restaurant on Bikaner-Jaipur road

A late night fire broke out in a restaurant on Bikaner-Jaipur road killing two men and destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees. The police rushed to the spot and closed the gas line suppy, after which the fire was controlled.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A late night fire broke out in a restaurant on Bikaner-Jaipur road killing two men and destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees. The police rushed to the spot and closed the gas line suppy, after which the fire was controlled. Of the deceased, one is from Bihar and other is from Kolayat.

A dozen fire brigades reached the spot to extinguish the fire. BJP leaders staged a sit-in protest in front of the PBM hospital mortuary demanding compensation for the dead. Jayanarayan Vyas Police station officer Mahavir Prasad Vishnoi said that the fire broke out around 2 AM and was put out early morning. After the fire was extinguished, police found bodies of two young men. The deceased were later identified as Hare Krishna son of Rakesh Kumar hailing from Patna, Bihar and Gyan Singh son of Dhane Singh of Kolayat. Both of them are said to be 24 years of age.

Bodies were completely burnt while recovered and are kept in the mortuary. The post-mortem will be done only after the relatives of the deceased identify and confirm the dead, said the officials. The reason behind the fire is believed to be a short-circuit. The fire first broke out on the first floor of the two-storey building and then spread to the second floor. Both of the men who were killed in the fire were sleeping on the first floor of the building while the incident took place. The cylinders were also stored on the first floor.

The police rushed to the sport first and later called in the fire brigades. And later managed to control the fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

