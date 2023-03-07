Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 18:11 IST
Gold gains Rs 50; silver declines Rs 40
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price increased by Rs 50 to Rs 56,045 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a rise in the rates of the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 55,995 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 40 to Rs 64,770 per kg.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,045 per 10 grams, up Rs 50 per 10 grams,'' said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas markets, gold was trading higher at USD 1,850 per ounce, while silver was marginally low at USD 21.05 per ounce.

Gold prices in Comex consolidated in the range of USD 1,835 to USD 1,865 for the day, while MCX was closed in the first half due to Holi. The market opened in the second half, and we expect gold prices to trade in the range of Rs 55,700 to Rs 56,300 per 10 grams, Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

