CM Bommai slams Rahul Gandhi for calling RSS a fascist organisation

Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his stating that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation. Bommai said the way Rahul Gandhi speaks on foreign soil makes me doubt his integrity. Talking to ANI, CM Bommai said, "The way Rahul Gandhi speaks whenever he is on foreign soil makes me doubt his integrity and intelligence."

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interaction at the Chatham House in London termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions. Rahul Gandhi said, "The nature of democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that one organisation called RSS - a fundamentalist, fascist organisation has basically captured pretty much all of India's institutions."

The Congress leader also mentioned how the various institutions in the country were under threat. "It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul claimed that he had been warned by the intelligence officers to be "careful" while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded. "I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, 'Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff'. So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases on the opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases. That's what we are trying to defend," the Congress leader said in his address. (ANI)

