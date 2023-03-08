Left Menu

US State Department OKs potential sale of early warning aircraft to Japan -Pentagon

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft and related equipment to Japan in a deal valued at up to $1.38 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corp , the Pentagon said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2023 02:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 02:01 IST
The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corp , the Pentagon said. The Japanese government has requested up to five of the aircraft, plus support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday. Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

