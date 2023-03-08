Left Menu

"Jayalalitha showed how woman CM governs the state...": AIADMK's Palaniswami on International Women's Day

While addressing the occasion, AIADMK interim General Secretary said, "International Women's day is celebrated all over the world on March 8 every year and I wish everyone a Happy Women's day."

AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami cuts a 75-kg cake on occasion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday celebrated International Women's Day by cutting a 75 kg cake near the party's office in Chennai's Royapettah. While addressing the occasion, AIADMK interim General Secretary said, "International Women's day is celebrated all over the world on March 8 every year and I wish everyone a Happy Women's day."

Women cadres gave me a great warm welcome and I remember those days when women cadres used to give our leader (Jayalalitha) a grand welcome, he added. Remembering the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha, Palaniswami said, "Jayalalitha showed how a woman CM govern the state. She was a great leader and an example of a great leader. She gave many schemes and I remember her on this international women's day."

Attacking on DMK government Palaniswami alleged, "In our Amma government, women were safe but now in the DMK regime women are not safe." "In our regime, there were many good schemes introduced and implemented for women in our state. We have given free mixers, grinders and fans to women. CCTV cameras were fixed in public places and financial help was given to pregnant women. We increased maternity leave from 3 months to 9 months and along with that we have given more than 2 lack two-wheelers to women," he added.

Earlier in the day Palaniswami also extended his greetings on Twitter and said, "My worldly wishes to all the women who are breaking countless barriers, emerging as great personalities, creating many achievements and advancing their home and country. We will protect the welfare of women who support the development of the country and promote female education. #WomensDay." Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

