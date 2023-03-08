Left Menu

Eugia Pharma receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide capsules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 14:53 IST
Eugia Pharma receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide capsules
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary firm Eugia Pharma Specialities has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Lenalidomide Capsules used to treat multiple myeloma.

Lenalidomide Capsules -- 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg -- are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Revlimid Capsules -- 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg -- of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, the firm said in a statement.

The product is expected to be launched in October 2023.

''This is the 155th ANDA (including 9 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile speciality products,'' it said.

''The approved product is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Multiple myeloma, in combination with Dexamethasone.'' Hyderabad-headquartered Aurobindo Pharma manufactures a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded speciality pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023