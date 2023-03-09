NCP extends support to CM Rio, 'silent on its role' in new government

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday decided to extend its support to the Nagaland government. However, while making the announcemnet they did not clarify whether the NCP will be a part of the government or will only support the government from outside. Speaking to ANI, NCP, Nagaland unit president Vanthungo Odyuo said all other political parties submitted their supporting letter to CM Neiphiu Rio, so our 7 MLAs cannot remain isolated.

"I sought permission from the High Command & party president Sharad Pawar approved the proposal to go along with other political parties," Vanthungo Odyuo said. On Wednesday, NCP Party chief Sharad Pawar decided that his party will not play the role of opposition in Nagaland and it accepts the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in the state where BJP is NDPP's ally.

The move is significant and is likely to have political implications in Maharashtra where NCP is in alliance with Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena. The move comes after the Nagaland unit of the NCP and the victorious 7 MLAs of the party opined to support the government in the "larger interest of the state".

The step comes days after the party's national general secretary and Northeast in-charge Narendra Verma told ANI over the phone that the party was mulling putting forth a proposal for the post of the leader of Opposition in Nagaland Assembly. According to an official statement released on March 8, the first meeting of the NCP Legislature Party took place on March 4 at Kohima.

"In the said meeting there was a discussion on who is going to be the leader of the NCP Legislature Party, The Deputy Leader, Chief Whip, Whip and Spokesperson," the statement read. Er Picto Shohe was decided to be the Leader of the NCP Legislature Party, P Longon as Dy. Leader of the NCP Legislature Party, Namri Nchang as Chief Whip, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe as Whip and S. Toiho Yeptho as the Spokesperson, according to the statement.

"There was also discussion regarding whether the NCP is going to be part of the government or going to play the role of the main opposition party. The local newly elected MLAs & the NCP Local unit of Nagaland were of the opinion that we must be part of the government which is going to be headed by N Rio, Chief of (NDPP) Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party & Chief Minister of Nagaland in the larger interest of the State of Nagaland and our own good relationship with N Rio," the release said. (ANI)

