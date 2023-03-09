Left Menu

UP: Drunk biker riding triple seat dies in accident at Gautam Buddha Nagar

According to police the triple riding motorcyclists were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

09-03-2023
UP: Drunk biker riding triple seat dies in accident at Gautam Buddha Nagar
Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old biker died after the motorcycle he was riding on rammed into a tree at Gautam Buddha Nagar area on Wednesday. Two others who were riding pillion on the victim's bike sustained injures in the incident, police said today. According to police the triple riding motorcyclists were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased was identified as one Manish Sharma (24), police said adding that the other two have been identified as Salman and Rashid have sustained injuries in the incident. According to police, the trio were riding on a motorcycle near Gautam Budh Nagar when it collided into a tree. Salman was riding the bike while Manish sat in the middle followed by Rashid.

"Manish lost consciousness in the accident and his friends called his family and informed them about the incident," police said. "The deceased's family arrived at the spot and rushed Manish to the nearby government hospital, where he was shifted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida," said the police.

Manish was declared dead during treatment at GIMS Meanwhile, Salman and Rashid have been arrested on the basis of a complaint registered by Manish's parents under IPC section 302/201.

Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile in Mumbai, Traffic Police booked 73 motorists on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday for drunk driving and 10,215 bikers were fined for driving without a helmet.

Across the city, traffic police fined 746 bikers for triple riding and 10,215 bikers for being helmetless. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

