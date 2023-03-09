Left Menu

Suspected spy pigeon with camera, chip fitted on leg caught in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

The fishermen found the pigeon in their boat while fishing in the sea. The bird was captured and handed over to the Marine police in Paradip, ASP said.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 11:58 IST
Pigeon with camera, chip fitted on leg was caught by fishermen. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A pigeon, suspected of being used for spying, was caught from a fishing boat off Paradip coast of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, officials said on Thursday. The bird was caught on Wednesday, and it was fitted with devices which appear to be a camera and a microchip, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, ASP Nimai Charan Sethi said, "A suspected spy pigeon fitted with a tiny camera and a chip was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur." The fishermen found the pigeon in their boat while fishing in the sea. The bird was captured and handed over to the Marine police in Paradip, ASP said.

"We are verifying whether it is the camera or something else. We will produce the pigeon with all the material before the cyber expert finds out the truth," ASP Sethi said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

