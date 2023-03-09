Left Menu

Assam: Police recover 24 cattle heads from truck in Nagaon, 2 arrested

"We have recovered 24 cattle heads from the truck. The truck was coming from the Borghat area," Ramani Kanta Das, a police officer of the Nagaon district said.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:08 IST
Police recover 24 cattle heads from a truck, two persons arrested. Image Credit: ANI
Police recovered 24 cattle heads from a truck and apprehended two persons in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday. Based on information from sources, a police team intercepted a truck bearing the registration number AS-01HC-9648 in the Borghat area near Nagaon town.

The smugglers were identified as Sarkar Ali and Hasan Ali. "We have recovered 24 cattle heads from the truck. The truck was coming from the Borghat area," Ramani Kanta Das, a police officer of the Nagaon district said.

The police officer also said, during interrogation, they revealed that they were taking the cattle to the Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Nagaon Sadar police station. The cattle heads and the truck were seized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

