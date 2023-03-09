Sensex snaps 3-day winning run; falls 540 points as RIL, ICICI Bank drag

Equity benchmark Sensex declined nearly 540 points on Thursday, pressured by heavy selling in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank amid a sluggish trend in the global markets.

Besides, concerns over a sharp interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and a weak rupee against major currencies overseas further weighed on sentiment, traders said.

Snapping its three-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex opened strong but came under severe selling pressure to close 541.81 points or 0.90 per cent lower at 59,806.28.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 164.80 points or 0.93 per cent to 17,589.60.

''Nifty snapped a three day rally and ended in the negative, pulled down by negative global cues. At close, Nifty was down 0.93 per cent or 164.8 points at 17,589.6. Volumes on the NSE fell compared to the recent average. Broad market indices fell less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio closed at 0.72:1.

''Global stock markets were mostly lower on Thursday amid worries about weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation data that pointed to a sluggish economic recovery in the country and possibility of more and sharp US interest rate hikes. The US government's comprehensive monthly report on hiring is due out Friday that may give some hint about the need to raise rates and quantum thereof,'' said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, skidding 3.31 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, L&T, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

''Selling pressure came to the fore after 3 days of relief rally, as US Fed signalling further rate hike to tame inflation reignited worries of slowing growth. Also, the rising bond yields in the last few sessions are indicating that risk-off sentiment in equities will prevail going ahead and liquidity could tighten,'' said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Among sectoral indices, auto tanked 1.71 per cent, consumer durable went lower by 1.17 per cent, realty (1.08 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.05 per cent), and IT (0.96 per cent).

Power, metal, industrial, utilities and capital goods were among the winners.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap fell 0.55 per cent and the small-cap slipped 0.20 per cent.

The domestic market could hardly hold on to its previous gains as the Fed chair's reaffirmation of his hawkish statement brought in more worries. In this backdrop, the upcoming US job data will have a substantial impact on the Fed's policy decisions in its upcoming FOMC meeting. A stronger-than-expected jobs report will prompt the US Fed to raise interest rates by 50 bps, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

After showing a sustainable upside bounce from the lows on Wednesday, Nifty witnessed sharp reversal on the downside on Thursday and closed the day lower by 164 points. After opening with a slightly positive note, the market unable to sustain the opening gains for long and started with weakness in the early part of the session, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul settled in the red while Tokyo closed with gains.

Equities in Europe were also trading with significant losses in mid-session deals. Equities on Wall Street closed mixed in the overnight session.

The rupee fell 7 paise to close at 82.02 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.01 per cent to USD 82.65 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they sold shares worth Rs 561.78 crore, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)