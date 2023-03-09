Assam enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame for largest number of handwritten notes

Assam has once again entered in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame for the largest number of handwritten notes submitted for a common purpose. This is special as over 42.94 lakh handwritten notes on great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan has recognized as world's largest online photo album in the world.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar on Thursday handed over the certificate to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. To mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, the BJP-led Assam government organized a year-long celebration and as a part of the event, the state government received a total of 42,94,350 handwritten essays from different parts of the world.

Sarma said, "Assam celebrated 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan and during that point of time we appealed to the every citizen of Assam and India to write something about Lachit Barphukan and upload it on the portal which we have created especially for the purpose." "57 Lakh people had uploaded their thoughts on Lachit Barphukan during that period. Out of that, 42.94 lakh was handwritten. Guinness World Records has confirmed that this is the largest handwritten photo album so far in the records of the Guinness World Records. Accordingly they have confirmed, certified and handed over the certificate to the people of Assam. I am really feeling glad, privileged and honoured that so much participation was there. People have really paid rich tribute to Lachit Barphukan and we want to continue our journey of bringing Lachit Barphukan into the centre stage of India," Sarma added.

He further thanked the youths for their tributes to Ahom General. "I salute our youngsters for having shown their affection for the legendary General. I also thank the hardworking stuents and others in India and abroad for writing tributes on the brave Ahom General," the Chief Minister said.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that, the Assam government is trying to hold largest Bihu dance demonstration in one single venue on April 14. "12,000 youths of Assam will perform Bihu dance on that day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also present on the occasion to give us blessings. That will be the largest Bihu demonstration in one single venue. We are working on it," Sarma said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)