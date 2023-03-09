Left Menu

Will sign an MoU on semiconductor sector: Raimondo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:29 IST
Will sign an MoU on semiconductor sector: Raimondo
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GinaRaimondo)
  • Country:
  • India

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday said she will sign an MoU on the semiconductor sector with India to promote cooperation in the segment as it holds huge opportunities.

She also said that several US companies in the electronics and semiconductor segment have a 'strong' desire to diversify their supply chain and be more resilient.

''We talked about how we will share information about semiconductors, about semiconductor commercial opportunities between our two countries, and how to have a continuous dialogue around policies that would encourage private investment in the semiconductor ecosystem,'' the US commerce secretary told reporters.

The talks include figuring out opportunities, if there are any, for joint ventures or technology partnerships between the two countries, she added.

''So, we are looking for near-term opportunities and also looking for longer-term strategic opportunities,'' she said, adding both countries would like to play a larger role in the electronic supply chain and to that, the ''MoU that I (will be) signing on this trip around semiconductor is designed to help achieve that goal''.

Both countries are implementing a semiconductor incentive programme, and ''we discussed'' how the two sides can coordinate those investments, which is in the interest of India and the US, she noted.

Both sides have discussed issues like providing transparency in their incentives, coordinating and collaborating on ways to administer their semiconductor initiative as huge opportunities are there, she added.

''We can have better benefit if we collaborate in the implementation of our incentive programmes,'' Raimondo said, adding the talks are about making the semiconductor supply chain more resilient and diversified.

Talking about commercial dialogue, which will take place tomorrow, she said it is intended to work together around supply chain, semiconductors, climate and clean technology, energy and healthcare and pharma as well as the digital sector.

''We are not targeting any particular commercial transaction or engagement,'' she said.

On whether the US is talking to India about joining the trade pillar of IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity), she said: ''We would like to see all of the IPEF countries participating in all of the pillars''.

The IPEF members, she said, are making great progress and hope to sign those by the end of the year.

Replying to a question on export controls, she said that the two countries are going to deepen their engagement with India specifically around the area of aligning their export control and sharing information.

Raimondo is here for the India-US Commercial Dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meeting on March 10. She is leading a high-power business delegation here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
4
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023