U'khand: CM Dhami inaugrates 11 km long Mahakali river, participates in rafting session

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated an 11 km long Mahakali river (Sharda river) from Charan Mandir located on Tanakpur-Jauljibi road to Boom in Tanakpur and participated in the inaugural rafting session. Chief Minister Dhami said, "The state government is constantly working to bring the Mahakali river and Tanakpur region on the map of India as well as the world."

"By promoting adventure sports, we want to give a new identity to this area. National rafting competition will be organized in Mahakali river in the coming month of September. In which participants from different states will participate. An amount of 50 lakh has been released for this. He said that adventure tourism is a priority in the resolution of the state government for a new Uttarakhand," he added. He said, "To promote this, many works are being done at different places of the state. In this sequence, various programs are being organized to connect Tanakpur area with rafting."

CM Dhami further said that the devotees coming to Maa Purnagiri temple will enjoy adventure activities along with pilgrimage. "This will also provide employment to the local people. Due to which the economic condition of the district and the state will be strengthened,"the CM said.

"Work is also being done to ensure that the devotees coming to the Purnagiri fair reach the religious and tourist places of Champawat and other districts," he added. (ANI)

