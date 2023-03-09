Left Menu

Karnataka bribery case: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa appears before Lokayukta in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madal Virupakshappa whose son was arrested while he was taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs on March 3, appeared before Lokayukta in Bengaluru.

Karnataka bribery case: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa appears before Lokayukta in Bengaluru
BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa (Photo:ANI).
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madal Virupakshappa whose son was arrested while he was taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs on March 3, appeared before Lokayukta in Bengaluru. Anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta had arrested his son Prashanth Madal for bribery of Rs 40 lakh.

Earlier this month, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash. "The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta had earlier said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. Over Rs 1.7 crore cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office, Lokayukta officials said. Speaking to reporters, Virupakshappa said that the money found in the raid was his "earned money".

"It was our earned money. I have not done any illegal transactions as president of KSDL. We kept the money from our groundnut plantation and crusher at home. This money was discovered during the Lokayukta raid. I have a document for that money and I will give it," he said. He further said that he would not quit the party even after the party expelled him from the primary membership.

"However, I will not quit the BJP. I will prove my innocence in the case and I will get a clean chit in a legal battle. BJP is my mother party," he added. (ANI)

