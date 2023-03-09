CPIM secretary Govindan Master threatened to kill me, offered Rs 30 cr to leave country, alleges Swapna Suresh

Kerala Gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh on Thursday made explosive claims that she was receiving death threats from CPM secretary Govindan Master who threatened her with dire consequences if she did not stop speaking about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She furher alleged that Master offered her a hefty amount of Rs 30 crore to leave the country and settle anywhere else.

"I started revealing the truth after I came to know the true color of M Shivshankar (former principal secretary to the Kerala CM). I got an anonynous phone call from a person called Vijay Pillai. He came for a settlement talk. He said to move out of Bangalore and leave the place. CPM party secretary Govindan Master had told him to threaten me and leave the place. They asked me to stop speaking about Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter and businessman Yussaf Ali. They offered me Rs 30 crore," she alleged in a Facebook live. Swapna said that she has no "personal agenda" against the Kerala Chief Minister, however, Master threatened to "finish" her life and gave her 2 days to take a decision.

"Vijay Pillai threatened me and asked to leave the country. I have no personal agenda with CM Pinarayi Vijayan or his family, nor want to destruct his political career. I was clearly told that CPM secretary Govindan Master will finish my life. This person told me that he will give me 2 days to take a decision. I have sent details of his phone numbers and email address to my advocate," she alleged. In a stern message, Swapna said that she will fight and warned the Chief Minister against "thretening" her.

"I want to tell the CM on his face, I am going to fight till the end. I have people who trust me. If I am alive, I will expose your entire business empire and don't ever think or dare to threaten me. I'll expose to the world your real face," she said. "I am not ready for any compromise and I am going to fight till the last breath. He (Vijay Pillai) clearly told me that Govindan Master will finish my life. I will give the full details such as photographs of the person to the media. Iam not going to run away from bangalore. Iam here itself. Please pray for my life," Swapna added.

Earlier in October last year, Swapna Suresh alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan is making projects in the state for his daughter Veena Vijayan and for the future generations of his family in the guise of development. "Chief Minister's projects making undue commissions and for building an empire for his daughter or for his family or for the future generations of his family in the disguise of development. It should not be Kerala's FON, it shouldn't be Kerala Fibre Optical Network, it should be Veena or Vijayan Fibre Optical Network," she had told ANI. (ANI)

