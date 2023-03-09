BSF recovers 23 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.43 cr from international border along West Bengal

In a drive against smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 23 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.43 crores from the international border in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas, said officials on Thursday. According to the BSF officials, the weight of the seized gold is 2.683 kg.

"The incident occurred on March 09, 2023, when the BSF jawans were already on high alert based on reliable information. They observed a smuggler coming near the border fence from the Bangladesh side. When the troops asked him to stop, he threw a packet over the fence and fled back towards Bangladesh side. However, the jawans reached the spot and conducted a thorough search of the area. During the search, the jawans recovered 23 gold biscuits from a packet. The troops immediately informed this to their company commander," said BSF officials. The seized gold biscuits were handed over to the Custom Department, Bagdah for further legal action.

This is the second major success of BSF during a week on the India-Bangladesh border. "Recently on March 6, jawans of Border Out Post Kalyani, 158 Battalion seized 40 gold biscuits worth Rs 2.64 crore on the border," said BSF officials.

The spokesman of South Bengal Frontier stated that smugglers try to smuggle in different ways. But due to the vigilance and understanding of the BSF jawans, smugglers are being caught continuously, and their plans are constantly being foiled. He expressed satisfaction over such a huge success of the jawans. He further stated that the intelligence department of BSF is working on where these gold biscuits were coming from and to whom they were to be handed over.

The BSF has been relentless in its efforts to stop smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border, and these recent successes demonstrate their unwavering commitment to the cause. (ANI)

