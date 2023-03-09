Left Menu

BSF recovers 23 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.43 cr from international border along West Bengal

In a drive against smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 23 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.43 crores from the international border in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas, said officials on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 23:07 IST
BSF recovers 23 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.43 cr from international border along West Bengal
23 gold biscuits recovered by BSF (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a drive against smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 23 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.43 crores from the international border in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas, said officials on Thursday. According to the BSF officials, the weight of the seized gold is 2.683 kg.

"The incident occurred on March 09, 2023, when the BSF jawans were already on high alert based on reliable information. They observed a smuggler coming near the border fence from the Bangladesh side. When the troops asked him to stop, he threw a packet over the fence and fled back towards Bangladesh side. However, the jawans reached the spot and conducted a thorough search of the area. During the search, the jawans recovered 23 gold biscuits from a packet. The troops immediately informed this to their company commander," said BSF officials. The seized gold biscuits were handed over to the Custom Department, Bagdah for further legal action.

This is the second major success of BSF during a week on the India-Bangladesh border. "Recently on March 6, jawans of Border Out Post Kalyani, 158 Battalion seized 40 gold biscuits worth Rs 2.64 crore on the border," said BSF officials.

The spokesman of South Bengal Frontier stated that smugglers try to smuggle in different ways. But due to the vigilance and understanding of the BSF jawans, smugglers are being caught continuously, and their plans are constantly being foiled. He expressed satisfaction over such a huge success of the jawans. He further stated that the intelligence department of BSF is working on where these gold biscuits were coming from and to whom they were to be handed over.

The BSF has been relentless in its efforts to stop smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border, and these recent successes demonstrate their unwavering commitment to the cause. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023