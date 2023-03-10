Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh : 4 people died due to drowning in Gomti river

"Four people drowned in Sitakund Ghat of Gomti river. They all drowned while attempting to save each other. Three bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while the fourth body was recovered on Thursday afternoon, " Jasjit Kaur, District Magistrate, Sultanpur told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 05:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 05:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh : 4 people died due to drowning in Gomti river
4 people died due to drowning in Gomti River in Uttar Pradesh (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 4 people died due to drowning while taking bath in the Gomti River after holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. "Four people drowned in Sitakund Ghat of Gomti river. They all drowned while attempting to save each other. Three bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while the fourth body was recovered on Thursday afternoon, " Jasjit Kaur, District Magistrate, Sultanpur told ANI.

Kaur said that the age of the four youths who drowned is between 18-32 years. "Their bodies have been sent for postmortem. We have informed the families of the deceased," Kaur added.

"District administration is making arrangements for their cremation. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the kin of each victim, " Kaur said. After getting the information, District Magistrate, Jasjit Kaur along with police officials reached the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.

More details are awaited (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023