Left Menu

Smart schools among Rs 154 cr development works inaugurated by Amit Shah in Ahmedabad

The Lok Sabha member from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Amit Shah has dedicated these development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) to the citizens of Ahmedabad.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:33 IST
Smart schools among Rs 154 cr development works inaugurated by Amit Shah in Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dedicated to Ahmedabad smart schools, a senior citizen park, a pedestrian subway, Anganwadis and an overbridge to Ahmedabad among several development works completed at a cost of Rs 154.05 crore. Shah virtually inaugurated these development works completed by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).

Speaking after the e-inauguration of these projects through video conferencing, the Home Minister congratulated AMC, AUDA and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's government for the inauguration of various projects worth Rs 154.05 crore. Shah inaugurated smart schools in Chandkheda, Sabarmati, Shela, Thaltej and Sarkhej regions of Ahmedabad that have been built at a cost of Rs 7.38 crore.

Apart from this, a senior citizen park at Chandkheda and Nawadaj built at a cost of Rs 62 lakhs and a pedestrian subway near the Ahmedabad-Viramgam Broad gauge line at a cost of Rs 4.39 crore were also inaugurated by the Home Minister. Five Anganwadis at a cost of Rs 40 lakhs and an overbridge built at Sanathal Junction at a cost of Rs 97 crore were among other development works inaugurated by the He Minister.

The Lok Sabha member from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Amit Shah has dedicated these development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) to the citizens of Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023