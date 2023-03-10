Deliveries blocked from TotalEnergies French refinery sites for fourth day
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:12 IST
- Country:
- France
Deliveries remain blocked from entering TotalEnergies refineries and depots, a company spokesperson said, as workers extended a strike over planned pension reforms to a fourth day.
About 40% of the morning shift of refinery operators were continuing the strike, the spokesperson said.
Also Read: TotalEnergies: fuel deliveries halted at its French sites due to pension reform strike
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TotalEnergies
Advertisement