Assam Assembly session: Opposition disrupts Governor speech over Maharashtra MLA's 'dog meat' remark

The Opposition MLAs on the first day of the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, disrupted Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's speech in the Assembly on Friday over a Maharashtra MLA's consumption of dog meat remarks. The Assam Governor had to restrict his speech after the opposition MLAs stood up and shouted slogans, seeking to know what action has been taken by the Assam government against the Maharashtra MLA.

On March 4, Bacchu Kadu - Janashakti Party MLA said in the Maharashtra assembly that the people of Assam consume dog meat and stray dogs be sent to Assam to control their rising population in Maharashtra. As the opposition MLAs of Assam continued to disrupt proceedings, the Assam Governor concluded his speech.

After that, the opposition Congress MLAs walked out from the Assam Assembly. (ANI)

