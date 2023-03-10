Left Menu

Assam Assembly session: Opposition disrupts Governor speech over Maharashtra MLA's 'dog meat' remark

As the opposition MLAs of Assam continued to disrupt proceedings, the Assam Governor concluded his speech.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:37 IST
Assam Assembly session: Opposition disrupts Governor speech over Maharashtra MLA's 'dog meat' remark
Assam Assembly session begins today (Photo: Himanta Biswa Sarma Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition MLAs on the first day of the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, disrupted Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's speech in the Assembly on Friday over a Maharashtra MLA's consumption of dog meat remarks. The Assam Governor had to restrict his speech after the opposition MLAs stood up and shouted slogans, seeking to know what action has been taken by the Assam government against the Maharashtra MLA.

On March 4, Bacchu Kadu - Janashakti Party MLA said in the Maharashtra assembly that the people of Assam consume dog meat and stray dogs be sent to Assam to control their rising population in Maharashtra. As the opposition MLAs of Assam continued to disrupt proceedings, the Assam Governor concluded his speech.

After that, the opposition Congress MLAs walked out from the Assam Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023