UP Roadways earn Rs 105 cr on Holi

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said on Friday that UP roadways earned Rs 105 crores on Holi. "On average 85 lakh passengers used the roadways, mostly buses, to move from one destination to the other," added the Finance Minister.

After a dull year during the Covid pandemic, the festival of Holi was celebrated with great zeal in different parts of the state with a huge crowd of domestic and foreign tourists joining the celebrations. Ahead of Holi, CM Yogi had instructed the transport corporation to arrange additional buses for the safe and smooth transportation of the passengers.

Reportedly, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) earned an income of Rs 105 crore from this operation solely on the day of Holi, which is about Rs 12 crore more than last year. On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, additional buses operated from March 3 to 8 on the day of the festival. This helped the travellers to reach their destinations safely even late at night, as suggested by the official reports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)