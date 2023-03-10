Left Menu

Amid trade dispute, US and EU to seek minerals agreement, talks on subsidies

Biden and von der Leyen are to meet at the White House at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) against a backdrop of European complaints that subsidies, including in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, will divert investment away from Europe and hurt their economies. Senior Biden administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of the talks said they hope the two leaders agree to launch negotiations on a critical minerals agreement for electric vehicle batteries and a dialogue on "subsidy incentive transparency." "This is a deal that is really focused on critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries and battery supply chains.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 15:30 IST
Amid trade dispute, US and EU to seek minerals agreement, talks on subsidies
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid trade frictions, President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold talks on Friday that may lead to negotiations on critical minerals used for electric vehicles and government subsidies, U.S. officials said. Biden and von der Leyen are to meet at the White House at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) against a backdrop of European complaints that subsidies, including in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, will divert investment away from Europe and hurt their economies.

Senior Biden administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of the talks said they hope the two leaders agree to launch negotiations on a critical minerals agreement for electric vehicle batteries and a dialogue on "subsidy incentive transparency." "This is a deal that is really focused on critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries and battery supply chains. We would expect that this is a negotiation that is limited in scope and relevant to the critical minerals that speak to those needs," one official said. Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a $430 billion bill that offers massive subsidies for U.S.-made products and is aimed at addressing the climate crisis and promoting renewable energy, has prompted European anger.

The official said the dialogue on subsidies would be aimed at making sure the United States and Europe are not working at cross purposes. During a December visit by France's President Emmanuel Macron to the White House, Biden said that bills aimed at boosting U.S. renewable energy and the semiconductor industry have "glitches" that can be addressed.

The European Commission last month presented its Green Deal Industrial Plan in response to the U.S. measure, with increased levels of state aid to help Europe compete as a manufacturing hub for clean tech products. The two leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on imposing sanctions on "third party actors" who are violating sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war, the officials said. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023