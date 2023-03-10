MEDIA-Russia sending some US-provided weapons captured in Ukraine to Iran -CNN, citing sources
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:02 IST
MEDIA-Russia sending some US-provided weapons captured in Ukraine to Iran -CNN, citing sources
-- Source link: https://cnn.it/3T6tkF5
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Washington newsroom)
