Left Menu

Tenant farmers in Telangana would also get govt benefits: Congress

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 18:13 IST
Tenant farmers in Telangana would also get govt benefits: Congress
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday promised to extend government benefits to tenant farmers in Telangana, besides setting up land tribunals in the state.

Speaking to reporters near Karimnagar, AICC General Secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said about 15 lakh tenant farmers in the state are not getting government benefits like crop insurance.

''Congress says that all government programmes be implemented for tenant farmers also,'' he told the media.

Ramesh, who listed out five principles for the benefit of farmers, said land tribunals would be set up in all 33 districts of the state.

Congress would also undertake land survey in the state in two years if it comes to power.

Observing that there are 125 laws related to land, he said Congress promises that one comprehensive law would be made related to lands.

Assembly elections are due in Telangana later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023