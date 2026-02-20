North Korea's Resilient Strides: Kim Jong Un's Vision Unveiled at Ninth Party Congress
At the Ninth Party Congress, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that his country had overcome a recession and achieved significant progress in various sectors over the past five years. The congress serves as the nation's main political event for setting new goals and potentially altering leadership roles.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened the Ninth Party Congress with a declaration that the isolated nation has overcome economic challenges to achieve major goals over the past five years, according to state media KCNA. The congress, North Korea's largest political gathering, is held every five years to evaluate progress and establish new policy objectives, potentially leading to leadership changes.
In his address, Kim highlighted the significant accomplishments in politics, economy, defense, culture, and diplomacy, emphasizing the country's enhanced self-reliance. He noted a major shift in North Korea's international relations and the geopolitical landscape. However, Kim did not discuss relations with the United States or South Korea or the development of North Korea's nuclear arsenal.
About 5,000 members of the ruling Workers' Party were present as new strategic goals for the next five years were laid out. Observers are keenly watching for any leadership changes, including the possibility of Kim receiving the title of 'president' and the potential emergence of his daughter, Ju Ae, in an official role, amid speculation that she may be groomed for succession.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zubeen Garg was above politics, his cremation ground should remain sacred: Priyanka Gandhi after visiting 'Zubeen Khetra' near Guwahati.
Gaurav Gogoi wants to bring positivity in politics; that's why he faces attacks: Priyanka on Assam Cong president's alleged Pakistan links.
Trump's Diplomacy Delivers Controversy at Inaugural Peace Board Meeting
Spanberger Speaks: A New Voice in Virginia Politics
BJP Targets Congress: Karnataka Politics Heat Up for 2028 Elections