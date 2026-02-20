Left Menu

North Korea's Ninth Party Congress: A Political Milestone

North Korea recently held its Ninth Party Congress, a significant political event that occurs every five years. Leader Kim Jong Un announced the nation's economic resilience, stating that the economy had overcome recession and achieved key economic targets over the past five years.

  • South Korea

North Korea convened its Ninth Party Congress on Thursday, marking the country's most significant political event conducted every five years, KCNA reported on Friday.

In his opening speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that the economy had successfully overcome a recession, achieving major economic milestones over the past five years, according to KCNA.

