Left Menu

Maha govt should learn from Telangana about farmer policies: BRS leader

The Maharashtra government should learn from Telangana and make policies for farmers, said Bharat Rashtra Samithi BRS general secretary Himanshu Tiwari here on Friday.Some of the provisions made in the Maharashtra budget were the result of the pressure created by BRS, he claimed. Therefore, the state government here has announced the provision for farmers, he claimed.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:09 IST
Maha govt should learn from Telangana about farmer policies: BRS leader
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government should learn from Telangana and make policies for farmers, said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) general secretary Himanshu Tiwari here on Friday.

Some of the provisions made in the Maharashtra budget were the result of the pressure created by BRS, he claimed. BRS, earlier known as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, is trying to expand its base in Maharashtra.

"The Maharashtra government should learn from Telangana and frame policies for farmers here. The farmers here were already getting Rs 6,000 (a year) in their accounts. The state has decided to add another Rs 6,000 to their account. But this is not enough," he said.

Drawing a comparison, Tiwari said Telangana is giving Rs 10,000 per acre per year. "(Telangana) Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told about this in his Nanded rally last month. Therefore, the state government here has announced the provision for farmers," he claimed. Tiwari said they plan to start a movement over farmer-centric issues in Maharashtra in the next two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023