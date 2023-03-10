Haryana yet to confirm H3N2 death

After the H3N2 virus claimed one victim in Haryana, the state health minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the cause of the patient's death is yet to be confirmed as he also had lung cancer. "He also had lung cancer, so we have written to the Health Department to investigate whether the patient was infected and death is due to cancer or the H3N2 virus," Vij said while addressing the media.

Haryana has reported 10 cases of the H3N2 influenza virus so far. "Regarding the death of a patient in Jind, instructions were given to the health department for investigation," Vij told reporters.

However, the Union Health Ministry has confirmed the death of the H3N2 patient. Vij further said that the health department is fully prepared to deal with the H3N2 influenza virus and the government is ready to deal with any situation.

"This is like H1N1, even milder. There is no need for people to panic," he added. He also said that the government is ready to fight against any circumstances and our preparations are complete in Haryana.

H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza A, for which the Indian Medical Association has also issued an advisory. In this disease, the patient has a high fever, severe headache, body aches, sore throat, strong cough, cold, and lung congestion.

There are a total of about 90 cases of H3N2 influenza in India. The Union Health Ministry, however, said it is on top of the H3N2 influenza outbreak in the country, monitoring it through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis.

It is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality, particularly among vulnerable groups like children, the elderly and people with co-morbidities. So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza. (ANI)

