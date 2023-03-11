California man gets 25 years to life for murder of college student Kristin Smart

A California man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for his conviction on charges of murdering college classmate Kristin Smart, whose 1996 disappearance had long ranked as one of state's most sensational unsolved crimes.

The sentence pronounced for Paul Flores, who was found guilty in October of first-degree murder in the case, was announced by the San Luis Obispo County district attorney on Twitter. It was the maximum penalty Flores faced in California.

