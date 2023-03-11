Left Menu

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Faridabad, fire tenders present on spot

A fire broke out at Summer Grand Banquet Hall, Sector 10, Faridabad, informed officials on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 16:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at Summer Grand Banquet Hall, Sector 10, Faridabad, officials said on Saturday. "Short circuit is likely to be the reason for the fire at the Banquet Hall. Fire brigade team is present on the spot," informed officials.

Firefighting efforts are underway to douse the fire. Earlier on March 10, a fire broke out at a shop next to Mesco School in the Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane, informed the officials.

Reportedly, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread to the upper floors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

