WPL Scoreboard: GG vs DC
PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:59 IST
Delhi Capitals Innings: Meg Lanning not out 21 Shafali Verma not out 76 Extras (B-1, LB-2, W-7) 10 Total (For no loss; 7.1 overs) 107 Bowling: Kim Garth 2-0-20-0, Tanuja Kanwar 2-0-27-0, Ashleigh Gardner 1-0-22-0, Mansi Joshi 2-0-31-0, Georgia Wareham 0.1-0-4-0.
