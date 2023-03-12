Nandus Foods revenue set to rise nearly 80pc to Rs 120 cr in FY'23 on better demand for meat products

Nandus Foods, which sells fish, chicken and meat through retail outlets and online in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, is set to achieve nearly 80 per cent growth in revenue this fiscal year to Rs 120 crore on better demand, its founder and CEO Narendra Pasuparthy said. The company had posted a turnover of Rs 67 crore in the previous fiscal year.

''Our turnover has already crossed Rs 100 crore and we will close between Rs 115-120 crore by end of this fiscal year,'' Pasuparthy told PTI.

He said the company has 52 retail outlets in Bengaluru and six in Hyderabad.

The company also sells its products online through platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

''We are focusing more on profitability than revenue. Operationally, we are already profitable and by May we will be profitable at EBIDTA level,'' Pasuparthy said. Out of the total revenue, he said 55 per cent comes from physical outlets and 45 per cent online.

Bengaluru contributes 95 per cent to the company's total income. Pasuparthy said the company sells mutton, chicken, fish and eggs besides more than 30 value-added products.

''We are planning to sell our frozen products through modern trade and online across major cities of India from next financial year,'' he said. Nandus is one of the leading organised D2C (direct to consumers) omnichannel brands in the country. As part of the Nanda Group, a 60-year-old poultry business, Nandus was launched in 2016 with the aim of bringing their own produce directly to the consumer with 100 per cent traceability and transparency. "Meat is a passionate and more considered purchase than other staples. As a meat brand, it is important to build trust. We are farmers who bring our produce directly to you with 100% transparency, and our 60 years of expertise gives us an upper hand when compared to the other players,'' Pasuparthy said. Nandus has a team of more than 450 professionals.

Pasuparthy said the company has stayed away from the ''toxic valuation game that is played out by most start-ups today.'' He said the focus was always to build a structurally sound with a clear path to profitability.

Operating on omnichannel model, Nandus includes retail and home delivery services via the company's e-commerce website, app, call centre orders as well as e-commerce marketplaces and quick commerce apps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)