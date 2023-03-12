Left Menu

Congress appoints new NSUI presidents for J-K, JNU

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the appointment of Ajay Lakhotra as the NSUI president of J-K, and also approved Sudhanshu Shekhar to be appointed as NSUI president of JNU, the party said in a press statement.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 18:32 IST
Congress appoints new NSUI presidents for J-K, JNU
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress party on Sunday appointed the presidents of its student wing- National Students' Union of India (NSUI)- for Jammu and Kashmir and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of Ajay Lakhotra as the NSUI president of J-K, and also approved Sudhanshu Shekhar to be appointed as NSUI president of JNU, the party said in a press statement.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Ajay Lakhotra as the NSUI President of Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Sudhanshu Shekhar as the NSUI President of JNU, with immediate effect," a press note, with the signature of senior party leader KC Venugopal, said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023