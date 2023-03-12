Delhi: Crime Branch busts interstate drug racket, 12 arrested

With the arrest of 12 people, Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a interstate drug racket and recovered charas and 'Malana Cream' valued at Rs 3.5 crores in the international grey market from the accused. 'Malana Cream' is the charas or hashish which comes from the Malana Valley in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

During intensive interrogation, it was revealed that high profit and huge demands of Malana Cream lured the accused into the illicit trade of drugs. Gradually, they formed a syndicate and started a drug cartel where every member was assigned specific tasks, police said in a statement. Twelve arrested accused were identified as Rakesh aka Sunny (34), Tarun Guleria aka Tanu (24), Rahul Chauhan (25), Aas Mohammad aka Aashu (24), Prabhat Singh aka Bapu (38) and Rakesh Thakur (33), Ses Ram, Mayur Khade, Subrata Maitra, Maheshwar Singh, Shree Krishna (29) and Mohit.

According to the police statement, a team of ARSC/Crime Branch was assigned to keep a vigil on drug traffickers. During the exercise, some incomplete inputs about an interstate syndicate involved in drug trafficking from Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai, Gujarat via Delhi were received. A team comprising of ASI Sachin Singh was constituted to intercept the drug consignment. Information was received about one person, Ses Ram, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, who used to supply charas in Delhi and other states. He would come to Delhi by train at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi Railway Station and would go to Mumbai to supply charas. He was traced at Sabzi Mandi Railway Station and after compliance of provisions of the NDPS Act, a raid was conducted, the statement said.

Accordingly, Ses Ram was apprehended and 1160 gram charas was recovered from his possession. Later on, one more accused namely Mayur Khade, a resident of Dharavi was arrested from Mumbai as receiver of recovered contraband, police said. The police also added, "Another Information was recieved about a boy named Rakesh Thakur aka Sunny, a resident of Kalath, Himachal Pradesh, indulged in the supply of charas that he had arranged two kilograms of charas for Prabhat Singh aka Bapu. Rakesh, would visit Delhi to collect his commission from Prabhat and would be present in the area of Palam, near Kalra Hospital.

"After due procedure of the NDPS Act, 2.020 kilograms of charas was recovered from the possession of Prabhat Singh. Hence, a case under the section 20/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotopic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered, and the accused were interrogated and arrested in the case. Later on, two more accused namely Subrata Maitra r/o West Bengal & Maheshwar Singh r/o Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, members of syndicate, were arrested from Himachal Pradesh," informed the police. According to the police, at the instance of accused Ses Ram, a raid was conducted at Pandav Nagar, Delhi, and two persons namely Shree Krishna, 29, r/o Pandav Nagar, East Delhi and Mohit R/o Govindpuri, Kalkaji were apprehended along with 'Charas'.

The police said, "After following due procedure of the NDPS Act, one packet of charas was recovered from the blanket and the other packet was recovered from the refrigerator. These two packets weighted 300 grams." (ANI)

