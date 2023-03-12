Left Menu

Setting national record, Mumbai hospital conducts six tranplants in 24 hours

Setting a national record, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai has performed six transplants in a span of 24 hours.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 23:18 IST
Setting national record, Mumbai hospital conducts six tranplants in 24 hours
Visual shared by the hospital. (Photo/Sources: Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Setting a national record, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai has performed six organ transplants in a span of 24 hours.According to a hospital statement, the six organ transplants include - one heart and double lung combined transplant, one double lung, two liver and one kidney.

A total of 25 surgeons, 30 nurses, 15 support staff, 4 transplant coordinators were involved in transplant along with the support from various teams at the hospital, the statement said.

"We also salute the three donor families and five families savouring a second chance at life," the hospital said in the statement.According to the hospital, the heart and lung combined transplant was led by Dr Anvay Mulay, Director-Advanced Cardiac Surgery and Heart Transplant and his team, two liver transplants led by Dr Ravi Mohanka, Director, Liver Transplant and team, Lung transplant led by Dr Sandeep Attawar, Director, Lung Transplant and team and kidney transplant was led by Dr Rushi Deshpande, Director, Critical Care - Nephrology and Dr Ashiq A Raval, Consultant - Renal Transplant Surgery, Dr Hemant Mehta, Director -Anaesthesia and team, Dr Rahul Pandit, Chair, Critical Care and team.Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Group CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said, "We are extremely fortunate to have an infrastructure that allowed us to manage all of this within 24 hours. I am extremely grateful towards selfless donors and donor families who made this life changing day possible. So proud of our medical teams and their amazing skillset. I also would like to thank the Mumbai Police for their help and coordination." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023