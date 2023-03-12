Left Menu

TN: Man killed by DMK councillor's aides over property dispute in Tiruvallur

DMK leader's aide allegedly killed a man with stones over a property dispute, police said.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 23:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The supporters of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s Ponneri ward councillor Elango allegedly killed a man with stones over a property dispute, police said. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Balamurugan.

Thiruvallur Police official said, "Vinod and Rajkiran who are the attackers have been taken into custody and search is on to find absconding councilor Elango and Dilip Kumar. Further investigation is on." Narating the sequence, police said Gayathri and Nandhi are relatives from Ponneri in Thiruvallur district and had disputes over property. Nadhini was on rent at Gayathri's ancestral house and due to some argument Gayathri had asked Nandhini to vacate the house. Nandhini vacated the house but refused to give the house key for the past one month and argued with Gayathri.

Meanwhile on March 10, Nandhini roped in Ponneri ward DMK councillor Elango, who is also a common relative to both families and youth wing leader of DMK, Hariharan to speak in favour of her, the police said. According to police, during the compromise talks, the DMK councilor and his men allegedly beat Gayathri and her family.

A complaint was also filed by Gayathri at Ponneri Police Station. Ponneri Police was investigating this matter with the help of CCTV which was provided by Gayathri, the police said. Later, Gayathri's relatives Robert and Balamurugan, who were in support during these disputes were attacked by Vinoth, Dilip Kumar and Rajkiran, who are all the supporters of DMK ward councillor, the police said.

In this alleged attack, Balamurugan died on the spot who was attacked by stones while Robert escaped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

