Left Menu

BRS to raise "misuse" of Central agencies in parliament: Sources

"The party will also ask like-minded parties to join them in their protest," sources informed.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 06:17 IST
BRS to raise "misuse" of Central agencies in parliament: Sources
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party will likely take up the alleged "misuse" of central agencies against opposition leaders in both Houses of Parliament during the second part of the budget session which starts from today, sources informed. K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government has been accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing federal agencines after BRS MLC K Kavitha was questioned by ED in connection with an alleged Delhi liquor policy case on March 12. She has been asked to appear again before the ED on March 16.

According to sources, the party is likely to protest outside the parliament on Monday. "The party will also ask like-minded parties to join them in their protest," sources informed.

On Sunday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP BV Netha hit out at Prime Minister Modi and accused him of attempting to capture power by "misusing constitutional bodies" in the country. His remarks came after K Kavitha was questione BY Enforecement Directorate.

Speaking to media, Netha said that the only aim of BJP under Modi govt is to capture power by misusing constitutional bodies. "We will not be sacred, she (K Kavitha) is the daughter of a fighter. We are ready to face a legal battle. we'll highlight how Modi is trangresing on constitution and take them to public," BRS MP said."

We will fight democratically against the BJP-led Central Government," he added. On Saturday, K Kavitha was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with delhi excise police case.

Kavitha had asked the federal probe agency to postpone her questioning to Saturday, citing her hunger strike in Delhi on Friday. The central agency agreed to her request and rescheduled the questioning for Saturday.She had arrived in the national capital on March 8, hours after the ED issued summoned for questioning.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Friday also arrived at the residence of his father in the national capital. Notably, former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested by ED in the same case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023