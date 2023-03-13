UNDP and Hyundai Motor for Tomorrow initiative named finalist for SXSW Innovation Awards

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Accelerator Labs and Hyundai Motor Company’s for Tomorrow initiative has been named a finalist in the Media category of the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) Innovation Awards.

UNDP, powered by its Accelerator Labs, and Hyundai Motor launched the for Tomorrow initiative and their partnership in 2020. The project celebrates bottom-up innovation which culminated with the release of a global documentary which premiered on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly last year.

For Tomorrow makes the argument that local innovators hold the knowledge to address some of the world’s toughest development challenges. It advocates for policy makers to learn from innovators of all backgrounds in order to make progress on the promises made through the Sustainable Development Goals. Since its launch, the for Tomorrow documentary and its promotional videos have received millions of views on YouTube.

The SXSW Innovation Awards celebrates projects, products and creative endeavors that stand out as the most forward-thinking advancements of the year. Now in its 25th year, the annual award has named 70 finalists across 14 categories. The Media category, in which for Tomorrow is one of four finalists, was newly added this year to recognize projects that improve the way people communicate.

As part of today's SXSW Finalist Showcase, the UNDP Accelerator Labs and Hyundai Motor will exhibit the for Tomorrow initiative and screen the documentary film at the Austin Convention Center. A panel of experts will determine the winner in each category and the Best of Show, while the People's Choice award will be selected by SXSW audiences. Winners will be announced at the 25th SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony, which will take place on March 13.

“What for Tomorrow celebrates is grassroots innovation, innovation that goes beyond Silicon Valley. We are learning to build on knowledge of the women and men who are facing the effects of climate change, who are living in poverty and who have a lot to contribute to putting the planet on a more sustainable path. We're working with like-minded partners to shift the paradigm of what traditional expertise is and we hope more will join us on this journey,” says Gina Lucarelli, UNDP Accelerator Labs Team Leader.

The for Tomorrow documentary was produced by the global creative agency Sid Lee, director An Tran and award-winning documentarian Elliot V. Kotek. It won a total of seven awards last year at the Cannes World Film Festival, the New York International Film Awards, and the Montreal Independent Film Festival. It also won 13 awards across five countries, including the Gold Anthem Award, which is hosted by the Webby Awards, and the Jury’s Award at the Quetzalcoatl Indigenous International Film Festival in Mexico last month. It was also selected for nine international film festivals, including the Swiss International Film Festival, the Bridge of Peace International Film Festival in France, and the Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival.